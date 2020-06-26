Arsenal’s 2019/20 Premier League campaign is going from bad to worse, with the Gunners now confirming that Gabriel Martinelli will definitely miss the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta is clearly doing his level best to try and right the wrongs of the Unai Emery era, but it isn’t an overnight fix for the north Londoners.

Where the Spaniard might have more luck than his predecessor is that, as an ex-player, he will surely be given time to change things around at the Emirates Stadium.

Losing players to injury at this late stage is hardly likely to help their charge for a European berth by the end of the season, however.

Football.london confirmed the news and have also noted that Martinelli has had a successful arthroscopic procedure which was undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee.

The operation came as a result of a challenge in training last Sunday, when the severity of the injury was apparently immediately obvious.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Arteta from this point either.

Currently in ninth place on 43 points, three of Arsenal’s final eight games are against teams fighting against relegation, whilst the other five include a North London derby, and games against Liverpool, Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United.