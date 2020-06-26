Arsenal look set to make Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey their priority transfer target this summer despite a deal not being as close as some reports have suggested.

The Ghana international has been the subject of much speculation of late, and CaughtOffside understands Arsenal are desperate to bring him in to the Emirates Stadium for Mikel Arteta to build a team around.

However, despite claims from Football Ghana that the Gunners are ready to meet Partey’s £45million release clause, CaughtOffside understands they are currently unsure they will be able to afford that kind of fee this summer.

Mikel Arteta smiled when he was asked about Partey in his press conference this week, but hinted that a deal might not be simple for financial reasons, as shown in the video clip below…

“At the moment, just to predict what is going to happen in the transfer window is impossible,” the Spaniard said.

“You can see one or two clubs doing these sorts of deals, but the rest if really, really quiet.

“As I told, we have to assess the financial situation and whether we have a very narrow gap or a bigger gap to do any deals.”

One way Arsenal might be able to raise funds is through player sales, and CaughtOffside understands Matteo Guendouzi is one name who could be shown the door this summer.

The young Frenchman did not impress the club with his antics in the side’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton last week and was dropped from the squad entirely as Arsenal bounced back with a 2-0 win over Southampton yesterday.

Partey would be a clear upgrade on Guendouzi, who showed promise early on in his Arsenal career, but who has failed to live up to his potential.

Despite the 21-year-old’s struggles, it seems he could still have a long list of suitors as Le 10 Sport have linked him with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Leicester City.

Should Arsenal raise enough funds from Guendouzi’s sale, a deal for Partey could become more realistic.

The 27-year-old himself is considering his future at Atletico Madrid, and would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, CaughtOffside understands.

AFC may struggle to lure big names after what looks like another season of failing to qualify for the Champions League, so they would certainly do well to land such an in-form star at this time.

