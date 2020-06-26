According to RMC Sport, Layvin Kurzawa is set to sign a new four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 champions have agreed a deal in principle with the full-back.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the 27-year-old in the January transfer window with the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required) even suggesting that the Gunners were in ‘advanced talks’ for the ace.

After a mid-season deal fell through, 90min reiterated that the Gunners were still keen on landing the star on a free transfer this summer.

Now it seems, Kurzawa, who is said to be widely respected in the PSG dressing room, has committed his future to the Parisians after speculation seemed to suggest an exit was certain.

News of a new long-term deal for Kurzawa comes just days after RMC Sport also reported that Kurzawa agreed to continue playing for PSG – as they are still in the Champions League.

Whilst Kurzawa would’ve been a decent addition to the Gunners, missing out on the ace could actually be a blessing in disguise in my opinion.

Although Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney have been in and out of the team for different reasons, hinting that another left-back may be needed – this conundrum gave rise to Bukayo Saka.

The promising youngster is naturally a winger, but his best football has come at full-back this season, with skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting at left-wing, Saka’s best bet for game time will be in the new midfield role he’s been experimented in and at left-back.

From PSG’s perspective, they’ve kept hold of a player that’s been at the club for a while now, the France international is backup to Juan Bernat, so he wouldn’t usually be a massive miss, but the French powerhouses are losing some very key players in Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva this summer.

With Kurzawa’s standing in the dressing room hailed by RMC Sport, it seems wise for the club to re-sign the ace.