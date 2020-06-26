Arsenal summer target may not be available after manager insists he will get a fresh chance to impress

It’s rare for a player to force their way back into the team after spending months in the wilderness, but it does sound like Thomas Lemar might get a chance.

He made the move to Atletico Madrid after excelling at Monaco, but it became clear that he wasn’t a good fit for Diego Simeone’s system.

Football Espana recently reported that Arsenal were looking to make a summer move, and they even suggest that they could get him for half the €70m that Atleti paid for him in 2018.

The problem now is that they also point out that he’s open to staying at the club, and some recent comments from Simeone suggest he will get another chance.

AS reported on an interview with the Atletico manager, and he was talking about Lemar’s immediate future:

“With Lemar we have bet and we continue trying to find that he can express on the field everything that excites us for what we see in training.”

“We have shown him confidence, he has played important games and it will depend on what he manages to claim in his mind, in his inner strength and in knowing that it depends on him.”

“Confidence in his conditions we have shown that we have and we have given him.”

That suggests his future will depend on his performances on the pitch, so it could be a strange situation for Arsenal if they do want to make a move.

If he doesn’t do well then he could be cheaper as Atleti decide to get rid of him, but it could also make them nervous about spending money on him.