Barcelona star Luis Suarez sends title congratulations to Liverpool and their fans

It’s been interesting to see certain players come out of the woodwork to associate themselves with Liverpool’s title win, even when they had little to do with it.

Luis Suarez will always be remembered at Anfield for some incredible performances, but it must be noted that he couldn’t get out of the club fast enough when Barcelona came calling.

On top of that he’s also been happy to give it the big one when he’s scored against Liverpool for Barca, so these words might seem a bit empty.

Despite that, he’s been quick to go on the record to congratulate Liverpool for winning the Premier League, with his words to LFCTV being reported by the Liverpool Echo:

“Jordan and all the other Liverpool players – I am so happy for you and your family, and for the people working in Liverpool and the Liverpool fans.”

“I hope you enjoy this time because it’s amazing for the Liverpool supporters. You are the champion!”

It’s been clear for months that Liverpool were going to win the league but the supporters were made to wait longer due to the coronavirus shutdown, but they were finally crowned as champions after Chelsea’s win over Man City last night.