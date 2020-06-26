It’s becoming more and more difficult to dislike Jurgen Klopp, whatever colours you wear.

From dancing all night with his players to celebrate Liverpool’s first title in 30 years, to legendary press conference comments, the German is a real effervescent presence.

His clear love for life evidently rubs off on those around him, and it’s precisely those people whom Klopp believes are behind the winning of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Rather than take full credit for masterminding what looks for all intents and purposes as though it’s going to be a record-breaking campaign in the English top-flight, Klopp has suggested that his backroom staff should step forward and take the acclaim.

“Thirty years ago… 30 years ago… I was 23, so I didn’t think too much about winning a title with Liverpool, to be honest! I had no skills for that!” he told the official Liverpool website.

“Thirty years later I am here and because of the great staff I have, it is unbelievable. Tonight, you see them all together. What Ray [Haughan] did organisational wise, what Mona [Nemmer] did food wise and with nutrition is amazing.

“What Korny [Andreas Kornmayer] did on a fitness level, what Pep Lijnders did and put into this game, there is so much of his soul in our game now in this short period. It is unbelievable.

“Pete [Krawietz]… wow… what a… I couldn’t thank them all more. Vitor [Matos] came in and he has lost one game since he is in. Unbelievable.

“The youth, the players, Neco Williams would not be in this moment or the position he is, or Curtis, or Harvey or now Leighton coming up and Jake Cain coming up, they would not be in this position if Vitor is not here.

“John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson], it is a joy to work with them together every day. It is for Danielle, my PA who I didn’t see for three-and-a-half or four months but she is working her socks off and suffers so much. It is for everybody.”

Such inclusivity often appears to be his modus operandi – more ‘we’ than ‘me’ – and that has to engender a certain spirit about the work place.

For any number of reasons, Klopp clearly deserves to take the plaudits, but it’s a sign of the man that even in his greatest hour he’s more than willing to share the credit with others.