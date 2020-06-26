Brentford face West Bromwich Albion at 19:45GMT – If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

How to Watch Brentford v West Brom Live Streaming

What Time does Brentford v West Brom kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Friday 26th June 2020.

Where is Brentford v West Brom being played?

The match is being played at Griffin Park, London, England.

If what we’ve seen in Germany, Spain and Portugal is anything to go by then home advantage is no more post-lockdown. Which bodes well for Championship leaders Leeds who travel to Cardiff on later today.

After West Brom missed the chance to extend their lead at the top, being held to a goalless draw with rivals Birmingham yesterday, the chance is there for the Lilywhites to reach the summit of the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit on level points with West Brom in second, but more importantly seven points above Fulham in third. Five wins from their last nine league games then should he enough to finally secure their return to the Premier League. Prior to the break Leeds won five games on the bounce without conceding a goal.

They’re 15/8 to win to nil.

Cardiff, though, will be no pushovers. The Bluebirds sit 9th just two points off the top six heading into the business end of the season.

At home they’ve struggled this season failing to win at the City Stadium since January, but with games now being played behind closed doors, and Leeds having to travel that morning rather than the day before, it will be interesting to see it that has an impact on how the teams play.

Leeds blew a three goal lead the last time these two sides met in December. Robert-Nesta Glatzel bagged a last minute equaliser for the Bluebirds despite them being down to ten men. And it’s 12/1 for there to be over 5.5 goals again and a massive 70/1 for the same scoreline.

Patrick Bamford will be looking to add to his tally of 13 league goals so far this campaign and he’s 15/4 to open the scoring.

Cardiff’s dangerman will be Callum Paterson. He has seven goals to his name and is 6/1 to score anytime.

With both teams seeing under 2.5 goals in three of their last four outings it will be no surprise to see a low scoring game in Wales. Under 2.5 goals is available at 19/20.

Leeds are odds on 2/3 to secure a vital three points on the road, with Cardiff available at 9/2 to keep within touching distance of the top six. The draw is 29/10.

