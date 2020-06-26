Chelsea have reportedly recently explored the possibility of sealing a transfer deal for Bayern Munich star David Alaba to solve their issues at left-back.

The Austria international has been a world class performer at the Allianz Arena and it would no doubt be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea recently asked Bayern about Alaba, but it sounds like the Bavarian giants were in no mood to discuss selling one of their most important players.

Chelsea could do with Alaba as an upgrade on under-performing duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, however, and have also been linked with other big names for the left-back position.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City has also been linked with the Blues by The Athletic, while Soccer Link have claimed they could also turn their attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa, or Porto’s Alex Telles.

Alaba would be a fine option, however, and CFC fans will hope there may still be some chance of luring the 28-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Alaba has just a year to run on his current Bayern contract, so it may be that the Bundesliga club will have to consider letting him go now in order to avoid losing him on a free next year.