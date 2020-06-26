According to Football Espana via Spanish publication Marca, Valencia are interested in signing Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the side are eyeing a two-year loan deal for the out of form star.

The west London outfit made the Spaniard the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in the summer of 2018 when they signed the ace for £71m, as per BBC Sport, just weeks after Liverpool signed Alisson.

Kepa was phenomenal with Athletic Bilbao and it seems as though Valencia are willing to offer the goalkeeper a move back to his homeland – perhaps this ignite the better showings from the ace.

Marca claim that Valencia’s proposed two-year loan deal would also include either an optional permanent option or a mandatory obligation to sign the Spain international.

Kepa’s debut season with the Blues was fairly good, but the club’s successor to Thibaut Courtois has massively struggled this time around.

The 25-year-old seems completely shot of confidence, which is a dangerous mix for a ball-playing goalkeeper, Kepa seems to make mistakes almost every game, here’s one from last night.

Kepa’s shaky form actually led to the star being dropped for the Blues entirely in February, with 38-year-old veteran Willy Caballero taking his place in between the sticks.

Chelsea face a difficult decision with Kepa, the ace is just 25 years old – so moving the Spaniard on now could come back to haunt the side in the future.

At the same time, Kepa’s current performances are far too error-prone for a player that is carrying such a massive price-tag.

From a personal point of view, Kepa needs to continue as a starter for the next year to bolster his chances of being Spain’s No.1 in next summer’s delayed Euros, the ace’s chances of holding this mantle are improved considering that David de Gea has been poor for Man United recently.