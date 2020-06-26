Confirmed: Liverpool council agree that title parade for Reds will take place

According to an exclusive report by the Echo, the Liverpool council have confirmed that the Reds will be able to hold a title parade in their city after their monumental Premier League title triumph.

The council’s spokesperson, who talked to the Echo, has reiterated that a parade will not go ahead until there’s a tighter handle on the Coronavirus pandemic.

After Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 last night, Jurgen Klopp’s men were confirmed as champions, with this being the Merseyside outfit’s first league title in 30 years.

This means that this is also the first time that the Reds have won the Premier League – after England’s top division changed to a different format in 92/93.

The Echo report that this massive celebration will not take place this summer, and that it could even be delayed until next year.

Here’s what the council spokeswoman had to say on the matter:

“We are looking at plans on how a title win can be celebrated fully and would honour the club’s and fan’s ambitions to have a parade – this will only happen when it is safe to do so, lockdown restrictions have eased and the infection rate of the virus has been reduced.”

Of course there’s no question that such an event should only take place when the spread of the virus can be limited better.

The Echo state that the council aren’t confident that they would be able to police a parade safely, even if social distancing rules are in place.

Considering Liverpool’s gargantuan fanbase it’s not surprising to see that this stance has been taken, thousands of fans flocked to outside Anfield the celebrate the triumph last night.