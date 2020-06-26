Chelsea have confirmed that Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel has signed a new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge, according to the Chelsea Official Website.

The Blues forgotten man Van Ginkel, has rarely featured for the Chelsea first team since his arrival from Vitesse in 2013 and has been loaned out to AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven previously.

The 27-year-old has found it difficult to break into the Chelsea first team and this one-year contract extension comes as a surprise and will certainly raise a lot of eyebrows given that the midfielder hasn’t featured under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have moved quickly to sign Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and with the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the emergence of Billy Gilmour in an already packed Chelsea midfield, it remains to be seen as to whether Van Ginkel will feature at all for the Blues.

The Dutch midfielder was injured in July 2018 and is yet to make his playing return, according to the Chelsea Official Website’s report.