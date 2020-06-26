Deal agreed: Real Madrid ace decides to join Italian giants in a transfer worth €40M+

Real Madrid have a lot of talented youngsters in their squad, but it looks like actually breaking into the team and staying there is almost impossible.

It’s clear that Zinedine Zidane likes to stick with players he trusts, so that really limits opportunities for the younger players to establish themselves.

Ultimately that means a lot of players will need to go and prove themselves somewhere else, and Achraf Hakimi will be the latest:

Achraf Hakimi to Inter, last details to be completed in next hours and then… deal done! Inter and Real Madrid are going to reach an agreement about the final fee, around €40M + add ons. Hakimi has decided he wants to join Inter. Totally confirmed. ??? @SkySport #Inter #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2020

He’s impressed over the past couple of seasons with Borussia Dortmund as a pacey, attacking full back who can cause problems, but he also looks defensively sound too.

This could be the ideal move for him because Antonio Conte loves to rely on his wing backs to provide the width in his teams, and Hakimi should be ideally suited to the system.

It sounds like the deal is done and should go through soon, although he won’t be able to play for his new team until the new Serie A season.

There’s also no sign of a buy back clause being included from Real’s point of view, so this looks like a very good piece of business from Inter.