Extended stay for Arsenal loanee looks less likely as he hints at return to his former club

While Mikel Arteta may only have a few players that he can truly rely on, there are some others who could have the potential to become key players in the future.

Dani Ceballos has been on loan from Real Madrid this season and he’s shown some good things, but injuries have also held him back.

It’s hard to see him getting into the Real team next season, so Marca have reported on what the future could hold.

They indicate that his future is uncertain as Zinedine Zidane doesn’t truly rate him, so it’s possible that he might go somewhere else again next season.

He does admit he’s happy at Arsenal and they confirm he’s extended his loan until the end of this season, but it sounds like he might like to return to Real Betis next campaign.

He admits that a return to his first club is possible and La Liga does sound good to him, before adding that he will make the decision on where he goes next season.

It’s tough to guess what Arsenal will do as he’s not been incredible this season, but he’s shown enough to suggest he could be a handy player to have around next year.

The report also suggests that his main aim is to get into the Spain squad for EURO 2021, so he needs to be playing regularly and that will also come into his thoughts.