Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has congratulated Liverpool on their Premier League title win after his Blues side beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, which confirmed the Reds as champions.

As seen in the video below, the Chelsea manager reiterated that the game against City didn’t decide the title and that it was decided long ago with Liverpool’s consistency and performances resulting in their Premier League triumph and that they deserved to win it.

Lampard also suggested that his Chelsea team are trying to “bridge the gap” with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the near future.

"The title was decided a long time ago" Frank Lampard congratulates Liverpool on winning the Premier League pic.twitter.com/o8rrJbRxie — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) June 26, 2020

It’s certain that Lampard and his Chelsea side will aim to compete with Liverpool and Man City for the Premier League title in the coming seasons, as opposed to just contending for a top-four finish.

In what is Lampard’s first season in charge of Chelsea, the Blues have performed admirably given the club’s transfer ban last summer as they sit in 4th place in the Premier League table and the Stamford Bridge outfit will now look to build on this season and challenge for titles in the upcoming seasons.