Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson delivered an emotional response to becoming Premier League title winners, as per his latest interview on Sky Sports.

The Reds won their 19th English top-flight title and the club’s first Premier League title after Chelsea beat Manchester City last night, confirming that Liverpool would be crowned champions.

Now Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out about the club’s title triumph.

As seen in the video below, speaking about what it means to him to win the Premier League, Henderson said:

“I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment so it’s amazing to finally get over the line.

“I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city. I’m a little bit overwhelmed right now, it’s an amazing feeling and I’m just so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

“To be honest, I’m lost for words at the minute. It hasn’t really sunk in.

“You never really think of this end moment, you’re just always concentrating on each game and then when this moment comes, I can’t really describe it.

“It’s another moment in our lives that we will never forget.” An emotional Jordan Henderson gives his reaction to Liverpool's Premier League title win. Watch our special reaction show live on Sky Sports News now: https://t.co/vLGbanplcI pic.twitter.com/ayel3kc5qq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 25, 2020

The Liverpool captain also heaped praise on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, explaining his effect on the club since he became manager saying:

“I said after the Champions League final that it wouldn’t be possible to do it without the manager and it’s the same with this title.

“Everything from when he came in, and that’s no disrespect to the managers before him or who I’ve worked with before, because we have come close but I felt from day one, he came in the door and he just changed everything.

“Everybody followed him and we all did what he said, followed him and believed him and so far, it’s been pretty special.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I hope we can just continue in this, stay hungry, keep wanting more and just keep following him.”

The Reds will now certainly look to push on and dominate English football in the coming seasons and with their current squad managed by the German boss, they could possibly end up with more titles in the coming years.

However, this first Premier League title victory will have surely given Klopp and his players a massive lift as they are now finally English champions.