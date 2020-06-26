Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, which has the player tempted.

According to ESPN, the young Frenchman is being eyed up as a possible cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as United feel they may have to explore other options to strengthen their attack.

Boga has shone in Serie A since leaving Chelsea earlier in his career, and it would be interesting to see him back in the Premier League now after his development and improvement in Italy.

ESPN claim the 23-year-old has been very interested in the approach from Man Utd, and that he’s eager to move to a big club in the near future, though preferably one playing in the Champions League.

The Red Devils don’t currently look like getting into Europe’s top club competition as Chelsea remain in good form and five points clear of them in fourth place.

Still, they’ve continued to be able to lure big names to Old Trafford despite some difficult times since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Boga could be another fine signing to help United get back to where they want to be next season and beyond.