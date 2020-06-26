Manchester United reportedly look to be in the market for a cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga seemingly in their sights.

According to Stretty News, the former Chelsea youngster can leave his current club for around £25-30million this summer, and that truly could be great value for money for an exciting talent.

Boga has shone in Serie A despite struggling to make a first-team breakthrough during his time at Stamford Bridge, and it looks like he may now get a second chance in the Premier League.

United could do with making a change in their attack this summer, and Sancho would perhaps be the ideal target, though he’s now become such a big name that it could make the deal more difficult to get done.

Stretty News suggest Boga may be a more realistic target for the Red Devils, and fans would surely take him as an upgrade on struggling stars like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.

It will irritate Chelsea fans if this move goes through, however, with the Blues so often letting talented youngsters go too early, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah notably leaving Stamford Bridge and later going on to shine for their rivals.