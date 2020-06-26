After Chelsea defeated Man City 2-1 on Thursday night, it meant that Pep Guardiola’s side wouldn’t be able to catch Liverpool at the top, thereby handing the Reds their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Since Jurgen Klopp has been at the helm, Liverpool have edged ever closer to their holy grail, and their dreams are now a reality.

The Reds have been fantastic to watch all season and fully deserve their win, so let’s take a look at their player ratings for the 2019/20 campaign:

Alisson – Only 11 goals conceded in 22 Premier League games hints at one of the reasons Liverpool are where they are. Opposition teams just can’t score against the Brazilian. Agile, athletic, permanently alert and great with his hands and feet, those who suggest he’s the best custodian in the world aren’t far wrong. 9.5 out of 10

Adrian – Liverpool didn’t lose a Premier League game when the Spaniard replaced Alisson between the sticks. Solid if unspectacular, he’s done all that’s been asked of him. 7.5 out of 10

Virgil van Dijk – They shall not pass. Virgil Van Dijk has proved beyond doubt in 2019/20 that he’s not a one-season wonder. Perhaps there’ve been a few occasions when he’s slipped below the standards he set for himself in 2018/19, but that’s just nitpicking. A colossus. 9 out of 10

Joe Gomez – Cemented himself in the back four from around December last year, and has played the 90 minutes in all but the Watford game (not selected) and the Merseyside derby since. Has more than repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him. 8.5 out of 10

Joel Matip – A knee injury curtailed his campaign, but he looks to be on the road to recovery and will push hard for a more permanent place next season 5 out of 10

Dejan Lovren – Has fallen out of favour thanks to injuries and a loss of form. Hard to see a way back for Lovren at this point. 4.5 out of 10

Andrew Robertson – A fearless competitor who will take a mile if you give him an inch. Will give absolutely everything for the cause from first until last, both in an attacking and defensive sense. Mirrors Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side, and there’s a reason why he’s not played the full 90 minutes on only four occasions this season. 9.5 out of 10

Trent Alexander-Arnold – The best right-back in the world. There, we’ve said it. There is no ceiling to what more he can achieve in the game if he keeps a level head. Only 21 years of age, and an integral part of this well-oiled machine. A minuscule tweak or two to the defensive side of his game and he’ll arguably be the complete player. 9.75 out of 10

Fabinho – Not known for his goalscoring prowess, he nevertheless managed to fire home an Exocet missile against Crystal Palace in the Reds’ last fixture. The axis upon which Liverpool can build all of their attacks, the pendulum that just keeps the team ticking along. A real unsung hero. 9 out of 10

Georginio Wijnaldum – Consistency personified. Has only not been named in the squad on one occasion, and started the majority of matches. His shuttling back and forth has become a feature in Liverpool’s midfield and though he may not score too many, his contribution to the side is obvious. 9.5 out of 10

Naby Keita – A season beset by injury problems, he’s only managed a full 90 minutes on one occasion, and hasn’t really hit the heights expected of him as a result. 5.5 out of 10

Jordan Henderson – In every team you need a proper leader. It doesn’t always have to be the captain although in this case it is. Jordan Henderson may not have the skill of some of his team-mates, but he’s led by example every single week, driving the squad on to ever greater heights. The glue that holds the team together and the embodiment of what Klopp demands from his players. 10 out of 10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Alongside Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s penchant for hard work, putting in a shift and breaking up play has often allowed the Reds to push forward at pace. Doesn’t need asking twice if a shooting opportunity presents itself either. Back to the player he was before his serious injury. 8.75 out of 10

James Milner – As professional as they come. Has only played 90 minutes on six occasions this season, but is still seen as a prominent member of this squad. Always delivers whenever required, and a brilliant character to have around the dressing room. 7.5 out of 10

Adam Lallana – Hasn’t played a full game at all this season, playing more than 30 minutes on only two occasions, after slipping down the pecking order. Still had the good grace to sign a new short-term contract to take him up to the end of the season, to cover for injuries. A well-respected member of the squad but one who will likely leave this summer. 4 out of 10

Sadio Mane – Has done well to remain focused on the job in hand. Electric pace with a sniper’s eye for goal, Mane has been the best of the bunch in attack. Fifteen goals and nine assists in 28 appearances is a wonderful return. 9.5 out of 10

Takumi Minamino – Has only had the chance to impress in five fleeting appearances this season. Has looked sharp and lively but far to early to judge how much of a success he will be. 5 out of 10

Mo Salah – Has carried on where he left off last season, and how Chelsea must be regretting getting rid of him now. Alongside Mane and Firmino, the Egyptian King continues to impress and just can’t stop scoring. Seventeen in 27 top-flight games tells its own story. 9 out of 10

Xherdan Shaqiri – Has only played a total of 175 minutes across six games this season, being injured for a month and often not included in the match day squads at all. Will almost certainly leave this summer. 4 out of 10

Roberto Firmino – Incredibly, still hasn’t scored at Anfield in the league this season. His eight overall have still been as welcomed as his seven assists, though the Brazilian’s form has begun to dip. 8.5 out of 10

Divock Origi – The true definition of a real club man. Signed a new contract clearly knowing that he was a second choice striker, but has still given his all to the team. Twenty-three appearances in 2019/20 and none have been for 90 minutes. 7 out of 10

Jurgen Klopp – You can’t leave the manager out! The German has carried on his good work from the last few seasons, and continues to be able to get the maximum out of his players almost every single week. An effervescent character with an eye for tactics and detail, he is perfect for this group of players. 10 out of 10