Video: Pep Guardiola responds to Liverpool taking Manchester City’s title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a classy message congratulating Liverpool on their Premier League title triumph.

Guardiola’s side surrendered their title on Thursday evening with a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, giving Liverpool their first league win in 30 years.

“Congratulations Liverpool, well deserved champions” ? Pure class from Pep Guardiola ?? pic.twitter.com/QjsDG70neB — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 25, 2020

Guardiola did not look too happy after witnessing his side slipping up once again, but he still managed to find kind words for Liverpool after their emphatic success.

No one could doubt the Reds deserved the trophy, as they won it with a record-breaking seven games to spare.

City also tweeted a classy congratulatory message from their official account…