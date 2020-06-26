Menu

Video: Pep Guardiola responds to Liverpool taking Manchester City’s title

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a classy message congratulating Liverpool on their Premier League title triumph.

Guardiola’s side surrendered their title on Thursday evening with a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, giving Liverpool their first league win in 30 years.

MORE: Video: Liverpool players gatecrash Virgil van Dijk interview after title triumph

Guardiola did not look too happy after witnessing his side slipping up once again, but he still managed to find kind words for Liverpool after their emphatic success.

More Stories / Latest News

No one could doubt the Reds deserved the trophy, as they won it with a record-breaking seven games to spare.

City also tweeted a classy congratulatory message from their official account…

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola