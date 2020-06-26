Liverpool could reportedly seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara for a pretty generous €60million.

The Spain international is one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe and has enjoyed a fine career at Bayern, though he now seems set for a new challenge.

According to Kicker, Liverpool are among the teams interested in Alcantara as he mulls over his future, with Bayern possibly ready to let him go for just €60m, though the report also suggests he could cost as much as €80m as well.

Liverpool fans will hope Bayern end up being pressured into letting the 29-year-old go on the cheap, as it seems clear he’d be a fine signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions last night after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City, but they will surely look to keep on improving in order to continue their dominance.

Alcantara would give them something a little different in midfield, serving perhaps as an upgrade on players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who haven’t really lived up to expectations.

LFC have quality players such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, but Alcantara would surely add a new dimension to the team’s game with his range of passing and creativity.