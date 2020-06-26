In more news that’s unlikely to please Arsenal supporters, both Juventus and Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing one of the Gunners’ current first-team stars.

Moreover, the north Londoners appear happy to allow Matteo Guendouzi to depart if they were to receive an offer in the region of €40m.

According to L’Equipe, cited by GetFootballNewsFrance, the youngster has asked to leave the club, with the board unhappy at the player’s attitude, particularly in light of the incident with Neal Maupay in the Gunners’ weekend defeat at Brighton.

GetFootballNewsFrance suggest that a lack of game time under Arteta – four starts in 12 matches, markedly different to when he played under Unai Emery – is behind the player’s request for a move.

Although it’s not clear if the club would be happy to keep him, as he is under contract until 2022, they’re not under pressure to sell him this summer.

Clearly, however, the 21-year-old needs to mature quickly if he wants to resurrect his career, whether that be at Arsenal or elsewhere.

United’s interest comes as something of a surprise considering Guendouzi’s struggles at Arsenal, but the Red Devils could do with strengthening in defensive midfield.

Guendouzi could well improve at a different club and might be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.