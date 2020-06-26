Man United star tipped to replace struggling Barcelona striker at international level

International managers don’t get a lot of time to work with their players, and it means they tend to stick with people they trust.

That means lots of players just need to stay fit and make sure they play regularly for their club to keep their spot for their country, but it sounds like Antoine Griezmann could be in trouble.

He’s been a talisman for France over the years and it’s hard to see him getting dropped, but he’s having a dreadful time at Barcelona and his confidence could be shot.

As a result, Anthony Martial is now being tipped to take his spot after an impressive hat-trick against Sheffield United last week.

Goal.com reported on an ESPN interview with Frank Leboeuf, and he thinks it might be time for the man United man to step up:

“Well [Martial] has a big chance to be in the squad and if he carries on like that I’m sure Didier Deschamps will think about him.”

“It’s true that with the problems that Griezmann is having right now at Barcelona, with Giroud getting older, there is a clear chance for Anthony Martial to be in the squad and to maybe be in the first XI.”

“If he’s consistent, he’s going to be for sure with the national team. He already has been and he’s going to be again.”

The point about consistency is a huge one, because that’s something he’s struggled with over the years.

He’s often been played on the wing so it’s not a surprise that he tends to drift out of position, but his hat-trick came from getting into the box and getting on the end of passes, which is something he needs to keep doing.

The European Championships were delayed until next summer and if both players keep going as they are, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod.