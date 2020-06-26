Manchester United target Raul Jimenez has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe with his performances or Wolves this season.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Jimenez has been slapped with a €100m price tag by Wolves owners Fosun International as they seem determined to keep hold of him despite interest from Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Jimenez has been in stellar form for the Premier League side this season scoring 14 goals in the Premier League and 23 goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

The Mexican striker’s contract runs until 2023, so Wolves will only sell Jimenez if their asking price of €100m is met, according to AS.

Man Utd and Juventus are interested in signing the 29-year-old striker with Real Madrid also looking at Jimenez as a replacement for Luka Jovic, as per the AS report.

Jimenez would be a fine fit at Manchester United and Real Madrid by being the commanding centre-forward both clubs need along with his natural goal-scoring ability, while United, who lack an out and out centre-forward in their squad, could also do with the striker’s services.

Juventus, meanwhile, would surely also benefit from signing Jimenez as an upgrade on the under-performing Gonzalo Higuain.

However, Jimenez remains a Wolves player for now and his massive price tag could deter any potential suitors from making a move for him this summer.