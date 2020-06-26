Arsenal star midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has informed the Gunners’ board that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to the Metro via L’Equipe.

Guendouzi had to hold talks with the Arsenal board in a disciplinary meeting after the midfielder’s clash with Brighton’s Neal Maupay in the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat to the Premier League minnows, according to the report.

Maupay had his throat grabbed by Guendouzi at the end of the game and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta subsequently dropped the midfield ace for Arsenal’s next game against Southampton which they won 2-0 yesterday.

Now, according to the Metro report via L’Equipe, Guendouzi has told the Arsenal board that he would be willing to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

According to the report, Arsenal will demand a price tag of at least €40m (£36m) for the 21-year-old.

The French midfielder has started just eight games under Mikel Arteta since the Spanish coach’s appointment despite starting a majority of games under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

After failing to establish himself at the Emirates, Guendouzi could be on the move this summer, should any club bid for the player’s services.