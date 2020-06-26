Menu

‘Pathetic’ – These Chelsea fans are furious as BT Sport cuts to Liverpool fans celebrating after Pulisic strike

Thursday night saw Liverpool win their first English top flight title in 30 years, however, in so doing they didn’t need to kick a ball as Chelsea’s result against Manchester City meant the Reds couldn’t be caught at the summit.

What’s perhaps been overlooked in the rush to acclaim the champions is that it was also an excellent result for Frank Lampard and his Blues squad as they look to cement their place in the Champions League qualification places for the 2020/21 campaign.

Although the win kept them in fourth, importantly, the three points leaves them just one behind Leicester City and five ahead of nearest rivals, Manchester United.

Of course, there’s still 21 points to play for in the seven games that remain of the 2019/20 season, but against a strong Man City side, it’s a result that Lampard can be proud of.

Chelsea’s supporters would surely have been delighted too, so it’s no surprise that they took to social media in their droves to let BT Sport know their feelings when the broadcaster cut to Liverpool fans celebrating Christian Pulisic putting Chelsea ahead.

There would’ve been plenty of time after the match or in the near future for the channel to devote their broadcast to Liverpool’s achievements, so they may well have scored an own goal on this occasion.

