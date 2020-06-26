Thursday night saw Liverpool win their first English top flight title in 30 years, however, in so doing they didn’t need to kick a ball as Chelsea’s result against Manchester City meant the Reds couldn’t be caught at the summit.

What’s perhaps been overlooked in the rush to acclaim the champions is that it was also an excellent result for Frank Lampard and his Blues squad as they look to cement their place in the Champions League qualification places for the 2020/21 campaign.

Although the win kept them in fourth, importantly, the three points leaves them just one behind Leicester City and five ahead of nearest rivals, Manchester United.

Of course, there’s still 21 points to play for in the seven games that remain of the 2019/20 season, but against a strong Man City side, it’s a result that Lampard can be proud of.

Chelsea’s supporters would surely have been delighted too, so it’s no surprise that they took to social media in their droves to let BT Sport know their feelings when the broadcaster cut to Liverpool fans celebrating Christian Pulisic putting Chelsea ahead.

There would’ve been plenty of time after the match or in the near future for the channel to devote their broadcast to Liverpool’s achievements, so they may well have scored an own goal on this occasion.

Don’t worry BT Sport about showing Chelsea fans celebrating the goal, let’s cut to the set of fans who aren’t even playing. Pathetic. — Will Talbut (@WillTalbut) June 25, 2020

Do BT sport know that there’s a game between Man City and Chelsea right now? Mentioned Liverpool more times than both combined — ? (@DonMasonnn) June 25, 2020

The second half of Chelsea v Manchester City is underway. However, if you only listened to the BT sport commentary, you’d of thought Liverpool were playing tonight! — Jack Lebeau (@JackLebeau66) June 25, 2020

Really wouldn’t be surprised if the BT Sport commentators all just broke out with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone for the next 45 minutes. — David (@TekkaBooSon) June 25, 2020

BT Sport showing Liverpool fans when Chelsea score. Thanks lads ?? — Louis Beneventi (@Louis_Beneventi) June 25, 2020