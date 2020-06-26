Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson has mocked Sir Alex Ferguson with his latest comments following Liverpool’s Premier League title win, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Sir Alex Ferguson became famous for his comments of “knocking Liverpool right off their ******* perch” after he led Manchester United to accumulate more titles than the Reds during his time managing at Old Trafford.

Now Phil Thompson has responded saying that Liverpool are ‘back on’ their ‘perch’, as per his latest comments following Liverpool’s impressive title win this season.

Speaking about the Anfield outfit winning the title, with a cheeky reference to Sir Alex Ferguson’s comments, as cited in the Mirror, Thompson said:

“We are back on our perch. It’s been a long time coming,”

“I didn’t use the expletives that came before it, but we are back. It’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been a generation, 30 years. Yes we’ve had the Champions League, but for Liverpool it has always been about the championship. And we have not been able to get our hands on it. And it’s been a burden to everybody.

“All our managers have had to carry it. And I think now, to Jurgen Klopp, the players, my utter congratulations because it has been hard. It has been the holy grail and we’ve done it tonight.

“There’ve been some really good teams, but not as good as this,”

“97 points last year, playing some wonderful football and didn’t bring it home. There was a lot of people who were giggling and thinking ‘you’re not going to get that chance again, it’s not going to come your way’.

“To go again and compete with this Manchester City is absolutely wonderful. If this team stays together, and I think they will, they can do it again next year. They’ll be a hell of a team to beat next year.”

It’s certain that this Liverpool side managed by Jurgen Klopp are a formidable outfit and they could go on to accumulate more silverware in the coming seasons.

Liverpool have won what is their 19th English top-flight title after Chelsea beat Manchester City confirming the Reds as Premier League champions yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players will now surely look to push on and aim to dominate English football in the coming seasons and with the talent available at their disposal, it’s possible that they might just do so.