Premier League side set for financial windfall after Liverpool’s title win

There used to be a running joke that Southampton were Liverpool’s feeder team, but that’s mainly because they were for a while.

Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane all made the move from Southampton to Liverpool, and it sounds like there might be some good news for The Saints.

It’s unlikely that Liverpool will mind too much about this, but a report from The Telegraph has indicated that some of those deals had clauses that would result in a payment if Liverpool went on to win the league.

It’s not broken down per player, but the report suggests that Southampton are set to receive around £2.5m as a result of Liverpool officially winning the title last night.

When you consider some of the transfer fees we see in football it might not sound like a huge amount, but it will probably be well appreciated at St Mary’s with the current financial situation in the game.

As for Liverpool, it’s likely they would’ve agreed to pay that at the start of the season if it meant a title win.