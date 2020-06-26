Simple but effective Frank Lampard team talk that inspired Chelsea to victory over Man City revealed

It’s easy to imagine that a manger needs to come up with an absolute speech for the ages to inspire a victory, but sometimes a calm word can have the desired effect.

The cooling breaks in the Premier League have essentially turned into extra team talks since the restart, and they are sometimes picked up by the cameras due to the empty grounds.

Chelsea managed to rouse themselves to beat Man City last night with a late Willian penalty, and Football.London have reported on what was heard on the TV coverage.

READ MORE: Chelsea outcast is open to taking a pay cut to join his former club

During the cooling break Lampard delivered a simple but reassuring message to his players:

“Come on lads, come on. Same story, same story, get confident in ourselves”

That was followed by Cesar Azpilicueta, who gave some tactical instructions to the side:

“If we have to play long, we play long. Then we go second balls. We get confidence from there.”

On paper it’s clearly not the most inspiring stuff so perhaps it was said with more passion than it sounds, but it also seemed to do the trick.

It’s interesting to get additional insights into the teams and the tactical instructions, and you can be sure this was a lot more simple than what Pep Guardiola delivered to his Man City players.