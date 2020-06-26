According to ESPN, Arsenal are planning talks with the representatives of Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira at the end of the season.

ESPN report that the Gunners are eyeing a summer swoop for the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta keen on boosting his side’s physical presence in midfield ahead of next season.

It’s claimed that Danilo, who has a release clause of €60m, will be available for about €20m as Porto need to raise funds after the financial losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s added that Arsenal continue to hold an interest in Atletico Madrid star man Thomas Partey, but the Gunners simply cannot meet the Ghanian’s €50m release clause.

Danilo is seen as a much more cost-effective option, the ace also currently earns around £48,000-a-week, so Arsenal will also find it easier to agree a contract with the Portuguese star.

ESPN add that Danilo is open to a move to the Premier League once the season ends, the ace is currently focused on helping Porto challenge for the Portuguese top-flight title.

Danilo’s side sit three points clear at the top with six games remaining, if the midfielder can lead the side to the title it would be a perfect ending to his five-year spell with the club.