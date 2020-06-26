Arsenal could reportedly be closing in on the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has shone in La Liga and the Champions League and it’s little surprise to see interest from Arsenal in securing his signature this summer.

It looks like things are moving quickly as Football Ghana report that Partey’s agent is now set to hold final negotiations over the player’s move to the Emirates Stadium in London in the next few days.

Football Ghana suggest this could even lead to Arsenal being able to announce a deal for the €50million-rated 27-year-old by the end of next week.

As we reported earlier, CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal are indeed making Partey a top target to build around for next season, though there are some concerns about being able to afford the deal.

It may be, however, that the Gunners will offload Matteo Guendouzi in a bid to raise funds for a player who would undoubtedly be a major upgrade on the struggling Frenchman.

L’Equipe claim Guendouzi has told Arsenal he wants to leave, and one imagines he won’t be too badly missed by the club after his dip in form, with Mikel Arteta not even naming him in his matchday squad for Thursday’s game against Southampton.

Gooners would surely be happy with Guendouzi coming and Partey coming in, and Football Ghana’s report on the player sounds very promising, though it will be interesting to see if things really pan out as they expect over the next week or so.