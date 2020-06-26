Video: Cristiano Ronaldo produces an astonishing miss for Juventus vs Lecce

We expect Juventus to win this game easily anyway, but Lecce being reduced to ten men in the first half won’t help.

The problem for Juve is they still look a bit rusty, and it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo is still trying to find his form.

This is the kind of chance we’ve seen him score hundreds of times in his career, but somehow the header goes well over the bar:

Who would’ve thought Ronaldo cost me this Juventus 1st half bet I’m SICK ? pic.twitter.com/DCAuqoOyca — MoneylineMonaco (@MoneylineMonaco) June 26, 2020

Footage courtesy of Bein Sport

There’s still plenty of time to go and it’s likely that he’ll get a few once he scores one, but this could come back to haunt them if they can’t find the breakthrough.