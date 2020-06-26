Lecce will be cursing the referee after this game, with a red card and penalty effectively handing the victory to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked a bit rusty early on and missed a golden chance, but he won a penalty here and absolutely puts his foot through it to get his goal:

Footage courtesy of Bein Sport

So often we see him stutter his run up and sometimes he’ll try to be clever by waiting for the keeper to move, but this was just a case of head down and put your foot through it.

In truth the ref’s decisions could’ve gone either way, but VAR confirmed both and Juventus are on their way to a deserved victory.