After 30 years of waiting, Liverpool are going to enjoy the 2019/20 Premier League title win for all its worth, and that includes manager, Jurgen Klopp.

If there’s one thing that has seemingly bonded the Reds throughout the last few years of success, it’s the German’s innate ability to know what to say and do and when.

His ability to judge the mood is uncanny and rather than dampen his players celebrations after a long night Klopp joined right in, busting a few months on the dance floor to the delight of his charges.

What a man!