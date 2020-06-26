Once it was confirmed that Liverpool were the champions of England for the first time in 30 years, there was always going to be a party on Merseyside, social distancing or otherwise.

The outpouring of joy that greeted Chelsea’s victory over Man City saw Reds fans head to the perimeter of Anfield and spill out onto the streets to celebrate a long overdue title.

One particular supporter had an ingenious way of making a first ever Premier League win an unforgettable one. With the aid of a ladder, he climbed a lamppost in a mankini and belted out a version of We Are The Champions before falling to the street below.

You can watch the rendition in all its glory below.