Video – Liverpool players dance to Show Me Love as they celebrate into the early hours

Liverpool FC
Liverpool players and staff were always going to enjoy themselves once it was confirmed that they had won the 2019/20 Premier League.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the announcement for a few months, but as long as the season restarted again, it was never in any doubt that the Reds would win their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

They did so without having to kick a ball as Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City meant that Liverpool couldn’t be caught at the summit.

The partying continued long into the night and Trent Alexander-Arnold managed to capture his team-mates dancing to 90s classic Show Me Love. You can watch the Reds bust a move or two below.

