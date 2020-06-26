Video: Outstanding run and back-heel from Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Higuain for a powerful finish

If you see Gigi Buffon immediately out of his seat applauding something from the pitch then you know it’s top quality.

You have to feel for the Lecce defender here as he’s left one on one with Ronaldo who’s also running at full speed, and he does all he can to slow him down.

Ronaldo produces a trademark run and you think he’s going to pull the trigger, only for a cheeky back heel to catch us all by surprise and it tees up Higuain for a great finish:

Ronaldo and Higuain combine for Juve's 3rd! ? That sealed the points beyond all doubt for the Bianconeri, and De Ligt has now added a 4th ?? pic.twitter.com/zLdKaNpDdt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 26, 2020

footage courtesy of Bein Sport

It’s a great goal and Ronaldo will take most of the credit, but the finish from the Argentine is also outstanding.