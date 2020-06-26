It was obvious that Liverpool’s players were going to party hard once the 2019/20 Premier League title had been secured, and in advance of any late night shenanigans, Andy Robertson and James Milner set out their hilarious plan to ensure that they got two days off in light of Chelsea’s win over Manchester City.

Speaking live to Gabby Logan on BBC Sport, the pair suggested that they needed to give manager, Jurgen Klopp, “a couple more beers” in order to have some rest.

The exchange, which was comical and light-hearted and can be seen below, surely has to have swayed the good-natured German. We’ll soon know if their plan worked.