Although Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen as the undisputed star of Juventus, it’s been interesting to see that Paulo Dybala has bailed them out a few times this season.

They were struggling to break down 10-man Lecce and Ronaldo had missed a sitter earlier in the game, so it was left to the Argentine to produce a moment of brilliance:

Dybala does it again! ? Give him a chance to curl one in and he'll find the top corner ? An important goal for Juve ?? pic.twitter.com/58kNJnSr4y — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 26, 2020

Footage courtesy of Bein Sports

It’s such a pure strike and you can see that it’s in as soon as it leaves his foot, while it’s hard to see Lecce finding a way back from here.