Video: Ronaldo tees up Dybala to curl a lovely strike into the top corner vs Lecce

Juventus
Posted by

Although Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen as the undisputed star of Juventus, it’s been interesting to see that Paulo Dybala has bailed them out a few times this season.

They were struggling to break down 10-man Lecce and Ronaldo had missed a sitter earlier in the game, so it was left to the Argentine to produce a moment of brilliance:

Footage courtesy of Bein Sports

It’s such a pure strike and you can see that it’s in as soon as it leaves his foot, while it’s hard to see Lecce finding a way back from here.

