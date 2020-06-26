With Real Madrid sitting proudly atop the La Liga table ahead of the next round of Spanish top-flight games, Zinedine Zidane could well do without any more turmoil within the dressing room.

However, it appears that’s just what he will have to deal with after James Rodriguez’s latest outburst.

Don Balon report that the Colombian has been quoted by media in his home country suggesting that he doesn’t want to return to the club and also that he believes that Los Blancos prevented him signing for rivals, Atletico Madrid.

Don Balon also note that this hasn’t gone down at all well in the corridors of power at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the French coach dishing out a severe punishment as a result.

With Marco Asensio now back to full fitness after a year out, Don Balon believe Zidane will either make James his last option when it comes to rotating the side, or will introduce him for certain matches and drop him for the most important ones in the hope it changes his attitude.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the transfer landscape for many clubs. James only has a year left on his contract and could walk away for free next year.

Although Real president, Florentino Perez, is open to a move for the player, no other club has offered an acceptable price say Don Balon.

To that end, he’s likely to stay put, and unless something changes it looks like James will be left to rot on the bench.