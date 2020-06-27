Barcelona star Arthur is to fly to Turin today evening to complete his medical ahead of his much-touted switch to Juventus, according to the Daily Mail via Football Italia.

The transfer is valued at around £70m, according to the Daily Mail, with Juventus taking the cash-plus-player exchange route for the transfer by paying £9m upfront plus Miralem Pjanic joining Barcelona in exchange.

Juventus have reportedly doubled Arthur’s current £84,000-a-week wages at Barcelona and have offered the midfielder a five-year deal which has reportedly been a key factor for the Brazilian in taking the decision to join the Old Lady.

Rumours of the Pjanic-Arthur swap deal have been doing the rounds for a couple of months and it now looks as though the deal has finally been pushed over the line.

Brazilian Arthur has played 71 games for Barcelona since his move to the Catalan club from Gremio in 2018 and the player will now leave the Spanish giants to complete his switch to Juventus, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic is expected to land in Barcelona on Sunday to complete his medical and the switch could be announced shortly by both clubs.