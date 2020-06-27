In news that is sure to delight fans of one particular Premier League club, Carlos Tevez has hinted at a return to the English top flight.

The Argentinian enjoyed spells at West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City before heading to Juventus.

He’s just signed a six-month extension to his current deal at Boca Juniors, with all of the money earned in that period going to charity according to the Daily Mirror, however, he hasn’t ruled out a return to one of his former clubs as a final swan song before retirement.

“If I had to go back to Europe I would go to West Ham for six months to be applauded,” he told Radio La Red, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Or spend six months at Corinthians. I won’t rule anything out because I don’t want to be a slave to my words.”

Although he’s well past his best at his point, he would certainly give the east London outfit a lift if he were to return for the final six months of his storied career.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds v Fulham Live Stream : How to Watch top of the table encounter from Elland Road this afternoon Mourinho doesn’t need him but Ndombele will be delighted to hear this ‘Proud of you’ – Steven Gerrard’s classy message to Jordan Henderson after Liverpool’s title triumph

By that time the Hammers might be in the Championship, though they’ve seven games to save themselves from relegation.

A popular figure on the Upton Park terraces, Tevez’s sojourn to east London was all to brief.

The claret and blue faithful might yet be able to thank him one last time for what he did for them back in the 2006/07 campaign.