Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour might not have started in the Blues’ last two games since the restart of the Premier League after the coronavirus suspension, but that didn’t stop the Scottish midfielder from impressing his boss.

Gilmour was brought off the bench in the closing stages of Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City and as soon as he came on, the young Scotsman played a delightful cross-field pass to Pedro which was perfectly weighted, that opened up the Man City defence.

Gilmour’s pinpoint 40-yard pass prompted an instant reaction from Frank Lampard with the Chelsea boss immediately shouting “Yes!” after watching the youngster’s pass.

The moment Gilmour pinged that pass out to the left to set up Pedro’s chance, Lampard shouted ‘YES!’ #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) June 25, 2020

The 19-year-old Gilmour impressed for Chelsea in their last two games against Liverpool and Everton before the coronavirus suspension was imposed in March, with the Blues running away as victors in both games while the young Scottish midfielder won the Man of the Match award in both fixtures.

Lampard could now field Gilmour in the club’s next game against Leicester City in the FA Cup and the youngster will surely look to continue to impress for the Blues going forward.