As Liverpool bask in the glory of a job well done, captain, Jordan Henderson, is in no doubt that the Premier League title win belongs to manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Since joining the club back in 2015, the German has seen the trajectory of the Anfield outfit steadily rise, and a first English top-flight title in 30 years is the icing on the cake.

Henderson has embodied exactly what his manager wants to see from his players on the pitch, and he paid tribute to Klopp after the title had been confirmed.

“We want to perform for the manager, for the football club, for the city,” Henderson said on BBC Five Live Sport, cited by BBC Sport.

“When you win, he’s on the dancefloor and partying but to be honest, when we lose, the way he handles that is incredible,” Henderson said.

“I always felt he had that belief in this team that after each final we maybe did not win, we would come back stronger, or when we have won, he knows that we’ll keep going.

“This is why it feels so good, to give something back to everyone, especially the Premier League title everyone has wanted for so long.

“You have to give a lot of credit to the players, who have been outstanding, but ultimately we all follow the manager.

“From day one since he came into Melwood, what he’s done has been unbelievable, from inside the club to outside [it].

“I can’t express enough how much he has done for this football club since he’s been here. Hopefully he’s here for a long time yet and we can continue this journey together.”

Still the current European champions, as well as the Club World Cup holders, things couldn’t really be any better for the Reds at present, and if Klopp decides to stick around for a while, surely his team will go on to record further successes.

At present, with seven games left to play of the 2019/20 campaign, Liverpool are still on course to register an unheard of 107 points.

In an almost perfect campaign, the question must be how does Klopp improve on that?

The feeling of taking the club as far as he can hasn’t yet been mentioned, but when that day comes, it will be time to move on. Clearly, Jordan Henderson hopes that won’t be for a while yet.