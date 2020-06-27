Ahead of Leicester City’s FA Cup tie with Chelsea, Foxes manager, Brendan Rodgers, remains unconcerned with rumours linking Ben Chilwell with a move to the west London outfit.

According to football.london, the Midlanders value the England international left-back at £80m, and having already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively, the signing of Chilwell would take Chelsea’s spending to well over the £150m mark.

It’s unlikely that Rodgers would take too kindly to losing one of his best players, even at the price quoted, however, it isn’t something that’s occupying his mind at present.

“I have no worries at all. Speculation and gossip is something you have to live with in this industry,” Rodgers is quoted as saying, per football.london.

“He has good experiences now, Ben, and can deal with that. It is a part of the game and we know that.

“Ben has come back and he has been brilliant. He has come back and looks fresh.

“In the lockdown he has really pressed the reset button again. He has been fit and his running ability has been great.

“His defending has been good. You saw his goal he scored against Watford, it was a brilliant strike.”

The former Liverpool manager and Chelsea youth coach has already shown his astuteness in both the transfer market and in the make up of his squads.

Allowing Harry Maguire to leave for Manchester United could’ve backfired quickly on Rodgers, but the transition post-Maguire has been managed with aplomb.

Although the Blues are breathing down their necks in the Premier League, Leicester are still in the box seat to finish in third place, and that’s a testament to what a good job the northern Irishman has done.