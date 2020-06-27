Menu

‘It’s time for us to take our club back’ – These Barcelona fans react to the 2-2 draw vs Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo today to give rivals Real Madrid a chance to go top of La Liga in their next game.

The Catalan giants saw two goals by star Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez either side of half-time cancelled out by Fyodor Smolov in the 50th minute along with a late 88th-minute equaliser from striker Iago Aspas.

Barcelona are now on 69 points at the top of La Liga with 32 games played and Real Madrid are breathing down their neck just one point behind on 68 points with 31 games played.

Los Blancos now have the chance to go ahead of the Nou Camp outfit to the top of the La Liga table should they win their next game against Espanyol.

Here’s how Barcelona fans reacted to the 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

 

It’s certain that Barcelona have now handed their rivals Real a huge opportunity to win La Liga after dropping points against Celta and every game from now on until the end of the season is a must-win game for the Catalan giants if they are to have any chance of beating Real Madrid to the title.

More Stories iago aspas Lionel Messi Luis Suarez