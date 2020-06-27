‘It’s time for us to take our club back’ – These Barcelona fans react to the 2-2 draw vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo today to give rivals Real Madrid a chance to go top of La Liga in their next game.

The Catalan giants saw two goals by star Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez either side of half-time cancelled out by Fyodor Smolov in the 50th minute along with a late 88th-minute equaliser from striker Iago Aspas.

Barcelona are now on 69 points at the top of La Liga with 32 games played and Real Madrid are breathing down their neck just one point behind on 68 points with 31 games played.

Los Blancos now have the chance to go ahead of the Nou Camp outfit to the top of the La Liga table should they win their next game against Espanyol.

Here’s how Barcelona fans reacted to the 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Deserved to lose this league. — Dont@Me (@whyusomaad) June 27, 2020

Bottled Arthur and the league in the same night — Nasih (@NasihAshkar3) June 27, 2020

Imagine getting a team leading the league and end up losing it and expect to keep your job. Setien is a joke. There’s no way this washed up team will beat Atletico next week. — Melvin James (@MelvinjJames) June 27, 2020

We’re an absolute mess on the field at the moment but that doesnt excuse what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s time for a change and it’s time for us to take our club back. @jmbartomeu you have blood on your hands and we’re fed up#Votedecensura #BartomeuDimision #sialfutur — The Critical Cule (@visca_fcb100917) June 27, 2020

@jmbartomeu is the one who is responsible for the downfall of @FCBarcelona . He took a team which dominated Europe and turned it to a team like this one. Even messi can’t save it anymore. His BS transfer strategies cost us naymar and we have wasted the money we got and now Arthur — lxsameer (@lxsameer) June 27, 2020

The current management destroyed the club since their day one… this club will do nothing for years… it will take years to correct their mistakes… clearly they do not care about what the team need but rather about signing new ‘big name’… — Aqeel Alrasheed (@AlrasheedAqeel) June 27, 2020

Setien is just as clueless as Valverde. This squad has no heart,We’re playing for a league and they play like it’s a friendly game.I’m jealous of the squad Real Madrid has built,as today,they’re much stronger side.They know what’s at stake.Congrats RM for winning the league ?? — Madhusudan Chouhan (@lmMadhusudan) June 27, 2020

@jmbartomeu you’ve turned this club into a meme nobody recognises its achievements now everyone just makes fun of this club — Doom_Slayer10 (@Slayer10Doom) June 27, 2020

17 shots 2 on target that’s embarrassing a shadow of the club they used to be — anthony (@anthony95124326) June 27, 2020

Honestly Barca are in a crisis…the problem of going for low profile coaches — Erik Kim (@ErikKim32133561) June 27, 2020

It’s certain that Barcelona have now handed their rivals Real a huge opportunity to win La Liga after dropping points against Celta and every game from now on until the end of the season is a must-win game for the Catalan giants if they are to have any chance of beating Real Madrid to the title.