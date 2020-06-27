Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has instructed the Tottenham board to sign up to five new players this summer, according to a report in 90 Minutes.

Tottenham have been hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus along with the lack of matchday income from their new Tottenham Hotspur stadium until next year and the club have financial worries as a result, according to the report.

However, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has instructed the Spurs board to move for five new signings including Willian, Thiago Silva and Ryan Fraser who are all set to become free agents this summer.

According to the 90 minutes report, Arsenal, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are all interested in signing Thiago Silva and so Spurs will have to act quickly if they are to land the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, Spurs are also looking at signing Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey who are available this summer, as per the report while Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is also being offered to clubs either for a permanent move or on loan.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is also keen on making a move for Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez as well. The Chilean has spent this season on loan at Inter Milan and it is understood that United are looking to offload the player this summer and Mourinho wants to bring him to London, as per the 90 minutes report.

The report also reckons that Spurs have enquired about the availability of former Tottenham star Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, who they are looking to bring on loan this summer.

However, Bale remains contracted to Real for two more years and is reportedly happy in Madrid.

It now remains to be seen as to how Mourinho and Spurs go about their transfer business this summer.