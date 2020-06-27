Juventus’ star full-back Mattia de Sciglio is on Barcelona’s summer transfer shortlist, according to a report in Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old full-back is contracted to Juventus until 2022, however, Barcelona could make a move to sign the Italy international this summer.

De Sciglio can play both as a right-back and left-back and his versatility has appealed to Barcelona ahead of their bid to sign the player from Juventus.

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, Barcelona’s move for De Sciglio depends on whether current Barca left-back Nelson Semedo and right-back Junior Firpo leave the Catalan giants this summer.

Semedo has emerged as a target for Manchester City this summer while Junior Firpo is wanted by Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

De Sciglio is valued by Barcelona both for his versatility and experience with the full-back earning 39 caps for the Italian national team so far in his career.

A move for De Sciglio would certainly be a fruitful one for Barcelona as the player can slot straight into the Catalan outfit’s starting eleven and it now remains to be seen whether the club bring him to the Nou Camp this summer.