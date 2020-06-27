Leeds Utd face Fulham at 15:00GMT – If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 27th June 2020.

Where is Leeds v Fulham being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

It’s second vs third in the Championship on Saturday as Leeds host Fulham in what could prove to be a vital 90 minutes in the race for automatic promotion.

Both sides suffered defeats in their first game back since lockdown last weekend.

Leeds lost to a well organised Cardiff side, missing a number of golden chances, whilst Fulham conceded twice late on to Brentford. Which means the gap between Fulham in third and Leeds in second, and more importantly the final automatic promotion spot, remains seven points.

Victory for Bielsa’s side then, should put Leeds on the verge of a Premier League return, defeat and it’ll be squeaky bum time.

Prior to last Sunday’s defeat Leeds had won five games on the bounce without conceding.

They’re 19/10 to win to nil.

Fulham too, were in decent form heading into their clash with Brentford. They were unbeaten in four, including to 1-1 draws on the road. It’s 13/2 for the same scoreline at Elland Road.

Scott Parker’s side have scored in all but one of their last seven Championship games on the road. So it would be no surprise to see them grab a goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the club and league’s top scorer with 23 goals already and he’s 13/2 to open the scoring.

If Leeds can keep the Serbian quiet then they’ll be in with a very good chance of claiming all three points.

However they need to improve in the final third. Patrick Bamford once again failed to find the net, in what has been a relatively poor season for him so far. The striker has just 13 goals to his name, which considering the number of chances Leeds create is poor.

When the two sides met earlier in the season Fulham made the most of home advantage winning 2-1. It’s 17/2 for both teams to score and Fulham to win and 11/4 for Leeds to win and both teams to score.

Leeds head into the game as huge favourites at 3/4, with the visitors available at 4/1 to secure a vital three points. The draw is an attractive 29/10.

