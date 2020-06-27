Liverpool were brought crashing down to earth after their 2019/20 Premier League title had been confirmed, with rivals Manchester United trolling them thanks to an epic tweet.

A first English top-flight title in 30 years is certainly a cause for celebration as far as the Reds are concerned, and it was their 19th of all time.

Back in 1990 during Kenny Dalglish’s reign, Liverpool were way ahead of United in terms of top-flight titles secured, but under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Old Trafford outfit roared ahead.

Thirteen Premier League titles in total gave United 20 overall, meaning that Liverpool are still, technically, one behind.

The Indonesian Twitter account couldn’t resist reminding Liverpool of that fact.

Given how far apart the two teams are at the moment in terms of quality on the pitch and across the squad, it’s a tweet that could soon come back to haunt the Red Devils.

Whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to find the right blend to make United challengers again, Jurgen Klopp already has his side playing at an unbelievably consistent level.

They’ll likely take some stopping for the next couple of seasons at least and will surely want to overtake United’s 20 titles to regain their crown.