Since signing for Tottenham Hotspur, Tanguy Ndombele has had a tumultuous time in North London.

Spurs record signing at £65m from Lyon, per the Evening Standard, the player has consistently clashed with manager, Jose Mourinho.

Football.london note that the most recent bust-up came after the last match against West Ham, where Ndombele allegedly told the Portuguese that he didn’t want to play for him again.

His ire may have come from the fact that he wasn’t used against the Hammers, but Mourinho simply stated that he didn’t need him.

“On the bench was Tanguy, Sessegnon, Toby, Vertonghen, Gedson and they didn’t play,” Mourinho said after the win, reported by football.london.

“That’s football. For me there’s nothing. I had attacking players on the bench, Lamela and Bergwijn. Two great players to bring on and then Winks to give us more consistency.

“This situation of the five changes, some people maybe think you have to use all five changes. You don’t have to do it. You have the chances to do it.

“You know, it’s not just him. I try to do the best for my team. I cannot start the game with 12 or 13 players, I try to do the best for the team.

“Sometimes I apologise to my players that are not my first choice because I feel their work in training deserves something more than I give but I have to do my job the best I can and I felt for these two matches I didn’t need him.”

Clearly, the player wants minutes on the pitch and all the while they’re denied him he’s unlikely to be pacified.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Proud of you’ – Steven Gerrard’s classy message to Jordan Henderson after Liverpool’s title triumph ‘It is a great compliment’ – Dalglish lauds Sir Alex after message to congratulate Liverpool £72.5m Man United target wants to play for Guardiola at Man City

That said, football.london understand that the club have absolutely no intention of selling the player, so he at least has the knowledge that he’s wanted and, once given the chance and he begins to perform as expected, he can cement a regular place for himself with the White Hart Lane outfit.

In the meantime, it seems likely that Ndombele will have to accept Mourinho’s management style, but he needs to allow that to motivate him and give him the option to prove his manager wrong in due course.